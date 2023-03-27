S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Has $4.89 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,769 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC owned about 0.89% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 17,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA BSJO traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $22.09. 41,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,369. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.40 and a 200-day moving average of $22.22. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $23.95.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.