S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Lowers Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,259 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 294.1% during the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.68.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 1.1 %

UNH stock traded up $5.39 on Monday, hitting $481.38. 519,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,591,479. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $449.70 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $481.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $509.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.