S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Purchases 1,149 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Corteva in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Corteva by 420.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 30,605 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Corteva by 2.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Corteva by 38.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 40,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Corteva in the first quarter valued at $799,000. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In other Corteva news, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.64 per share, with a total value of $2,425,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 126,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,646,400.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Corteva Stock Up 1.2 %

CTVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. OTR Global cut Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America raised Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.53.

CTVA traded up $0.71 on Monday, hitting $57.55. The company had a trading volume of 576,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,549,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $68.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.80.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Corteva had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 38.22%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

