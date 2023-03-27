S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Sells 550 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,365 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in International Business Machines by 97.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 35.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after acquiring an additional 46,756 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. StockNews.com began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines stock traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $128.38. 1,338,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,175,012. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.65 and a 200 day moving average of $135.06. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The company has a market capitalization of $116.45 billion, a PE ratio of 71.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 375.00%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

