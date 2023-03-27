Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Safe Bulkers Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:SB opened at $3.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.73. Safe Bulkers has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $5.12.

Safe Bulkers Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safe Bulkers

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.60%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SB. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 115,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 23,612 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 10,078 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 138,846 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 7,597 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 25.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides international marine drybulk transportation services. The firm offers transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain and iron ore, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the world’s largest users of marine drybulk transportation services. The company was founded on December 11, 2007 and is headquartered in Les Acanthes, Monaco.

