Safehold Inc. (SAFE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on March 30th

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.177 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th.

Safehold has increased its dividend by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Safehold has a payout ratio of 40.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Safehold to earn $1.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.71 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.3%.

Safehold Stock Performance

NYSE SAFE opened at $28.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.54 and a 200-day moving average of $30.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.65. Safehold has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $57.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safehold

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Safehold had a net margin of 50.10% and a return on equity of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $73.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Safehold will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,190,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,416,000 after purchasing an additional 149,564 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,971,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,614,000 after purchasing an additional 161,767 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,241,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,154,000 after purchasing an additional 443,049 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,797,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,578,000 after purchasing an additional 179,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,072,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,546,000 after purchasing an additional 43,720 shares during the last quarter. 25.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Safehold in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Safehold from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold, Inc engages in acquiring, owning, managing, and capitalizing ground leases. It also offers capital solutions. The company was founded on April 14, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

