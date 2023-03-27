Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Short Interest Update

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 85.1% from the February 28th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Sampo Oyj Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SAXPY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.09. 87,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.16. Sampo Oyj has a 52 week low of $19.82 and a 52 week high of $26.75. The company has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.91.
Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sampo Oyj will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Sampo Oyj
Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.
