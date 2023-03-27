Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Short Interest Update

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 85.1% from the February 28th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sampo Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SAXPY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.09. 87,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.16. Sampo Oyj has a 52 week low of $19.82 and a 52 week high of $26.75. The company has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Sampo Oyj alerts:

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sampo Oyj will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Sampo Oyj

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Sampo Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Sampo Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

(Get Rating)

Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sampo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sampo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.