Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $19.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $18.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IOT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Samsara from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Samsara to $15.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Samsara in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Samsara from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Samsara from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of IOT opened at $18.13 on Thursday. Samsara has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $21.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.77 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.23 and a 200 day moving average of $13.23.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 37.92%. The company had revenue of $186.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.77 million. Analysts expect that Samsara will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Bicket sold 89,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $1,652,378.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,807 shares in the company, valued at $511,370.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Samsara news, insider John Bicket sold 89,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $1,652,378.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,807 shares in the company, valued at $511,370.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 92,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $1,707,023.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,459.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,278,143 shares of company stock worth $93,862,061. Corporate insiders own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Samsara by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Samsara in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Samsara in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Samsara in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 43.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

