Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $40.60

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.60 and last traded at $40.60, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.60.

Samsung Electronics Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Samsung Electronics Company Profile

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and selling of electronics and computer peripherals. The company operates through following business divisions: Consumer Electronics, Information Technology & Mobile Communications and Device Solutions. The Consumer Electronics business division provides cable television, monitor, printer, air-conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and medical devices.

