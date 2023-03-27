Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €145.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €145.00 ($155.91) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOW3 has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($123.66) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($161.29) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €150.00 ($161.29) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($204.30) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €221.00 ($237.63) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

Volkswagen Price Performance

VOW3 stock opened at €119.00 ($127.96) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €128.78 and a 200-day moving average of €131.70. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of €112.84 ($121.33) and a 12-month high of €162.38 ($174.60). The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.06. The company has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.30.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

