Sarama Resources (CVE:SWA) Stock Price Down 13%

Shares of Sarama Resources Ltd (CVE:SWA – Get Rating) traded down 13% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 93,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 55,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of C$14.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.12.

Sarama Resources Ltd, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing, exploration, and development of gold deposits in West Africa. The company holds 100% interest in the Sanutura Project covering an area of approximately 1,420 square kilometers; and 18% interest in the Karankasso Project covering an area of approximately 700 square kilometers located within the southern Houndé Belt, south-west Burkina Faso.

