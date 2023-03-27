Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Acquired by Abeille Asset Management SA

Abeille Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 734,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,590 shares during the period. Schlumberger accounts for about 1.4% of Abeille Asset Management SA’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Abeille Asset Management SA owned about 0.05% of Schlumberger worth $39,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 12,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $24,726,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, January 16th. HSBC raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.38.

In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $2,118,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $279,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,838,879.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $2,118,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 265,453 shares of company stock worth $14,955,915. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLB traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.40. 3,241,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,730,606. The stock has a market cap of $66.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.97. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

