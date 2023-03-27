Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 7,022,836 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 122% from the previous session’s volume of 3,162,774 shares.The stock last traded at $33.71 and had previously closed at $33.56.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab International Equity ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,134,000 after buying an additional 1,190,371,084 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 112,884,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,023,000 after buying an additional 12,780,145 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 72,916,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,644,000 after buying an additional 899,549 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 71,324,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,375,000 after buying an additional 394,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after buying an additional 4,291,284 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

