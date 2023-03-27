Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Holdings Decreased by Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.2% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,176,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,999,000 after acquiring an additional 973,833 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,271,000 after acquiring an additional 25,032 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,086,000 after acquiring an additional 9,062 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,433,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,763,000 after acquiring an additional 30,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,370,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,965,000 after acquiring an additional 78,257 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,179. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.18. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $59.74 and a 12 month high of $78.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.12.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

