Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Leo H. Evart Inc.’s Largest Position

Leo H. Evart Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,363 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 16.4% of Leo H. Evart Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Leo H. Evart Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $10,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177,351 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 80.0% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,066,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,547 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,631.7% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,126,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,943 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $74,683,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $56,997,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,939,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,575,520. The firm has a market cap of $43.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $81.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.18.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.