Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stake Raised by Access Financial Services Inc.

Access Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 626,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,438 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 17.3% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Access Financial Services Inc. owned 0.10% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $28,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHX. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period.

SCHX stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,527,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,746. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $41.20 and a 52-week high of $55.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

