Scotiabank Downgrades Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) to Sector Perform

Scotiabank lowered shares of Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BYDGF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$230.00 to C$245.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research report on Thursday. They set an outperform rating for the company.

Shares of Boyd Group Services stock opened at $151.91 on Thursday. Boyd Group Services has a one year low of $90.19 and a one year high of $162.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.34.

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision and glass repair and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The firm’s businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.

