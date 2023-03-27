Scout24 (ETR:G24) PT Set at €57.90 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €57.90 ($62.26) price target on Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on G24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($66.67) price target on Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €71.00 ($76.34) price target on Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Warburg Research set a €52.50 ($56.45) price target on Scout24 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €79.00 ($84.95) price objective on Scout24 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($80.65) price objective on Scout24 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Scout24 Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Scout24 stock opened at €54.66 ($58.77) on Thursday. Scout24 has a 52-week low of €46.12 ($49.59) and a 52-week high of €62.42 ($67.12). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €52.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is €52.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.31.

About Scout24

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

