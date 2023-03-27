Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Purchased by Access Financial Services Inc.

Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,801 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 7.7% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,899 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at $11,170,000. Simmons Bank grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.7% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 5,577 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.7% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 26.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 170,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $12,209,000 after buying an additional 36,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 0.6 %

Seagate Technology stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.01. The company had a trading volume of 703,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,555,142. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 52.19 and a beta of 1.07. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $47.47 and a 1 year high of $94.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.18 and a 200 day moving average of $58.42.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 1,031.05% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company’s revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 99.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $2,544,974.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,099,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STX. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Seagate Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.58.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Further Reading

