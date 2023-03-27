Secret (SIE) Price Hits $0.0046 on Major Exchanges

Secret (SIE) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. In the last seven days, Secret has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. Secret has a market capitalization of $13.74 million and $4,483.76 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret token can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Secret alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00074806 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00152288 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00042030 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00040677 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000223 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003600 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000640 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 664.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About Secret

SIE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00465031 USD and is up 1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,878.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.