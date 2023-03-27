Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Short Interest Update

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 153.8% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Seiko Epson Stock Performance

Shares of Seiko Epson stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $7.09. The stock had a trading volume of 13,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,877. Seiko Epson has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $8.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Seiko Epson alerts:

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Seiko Epson had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Analysts forecast that Seiko Epson will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

About Seiko Epson

Seiko Epson Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of information equipment. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products. The Printing Solutions segment offers Inkjet printers, serial impact dot matrix printers, page printers, color image scanners, large-format inkjet printers, industrial inkjet printing systems, printers for use in POS systems, label printers and related consumables, office papermaking systems, personal computers and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seiko Epson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seiko Epson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.