Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SHAK. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.33.

Shake Shack Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $52.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.16 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.29. Shake Shack has a 1 year low of $37.72 and a 1 year high of $71.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shake Shack

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $238.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shake Shack news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 1,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $111,970.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $419,468.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,865,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shake Shack

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pariax LLC boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 3.6% during the third quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 24.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 5.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack, Inc engages in the operation and licensing of Shake Shack restaurants which serve burgers, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and more. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

