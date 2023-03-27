Short Interest in Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) Increases By 169.6%

Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,700 shares, a growth of 169.6% from the February 28th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Alset Trading Down 0.3 %

AEI stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.58. 25,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,755. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.30. Alset has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $18.57.

Get Alset alerts:

Insider Activity at Alset

In other news, CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan bought 545,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $1,199,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,399,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,678,385.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alset

About Alset

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alset by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,984,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 505,417 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Alset by 155.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,121,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,373 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alset by 261.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 108,900 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alset by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 32,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Alset Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.