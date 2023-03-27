Short Interest in Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) Drops By 65.1%

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 65.1% from the February 28th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 58.0 days.
Austevoll Seafood ASA Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ASTVF remained flat at $8.86 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.34. Austevoll Seafood ASA has a 52 week low of $7.78 and a 52 week high of $16.30.
Austevoll Seafood ASA Company Profile
