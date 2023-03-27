Short Interest in Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) Drops By 65.1%

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 65.1% from the February 28th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 58.0 days.

Austevoll Seafood ASA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ASTVF remained flat at $8.86 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.34. Austevoll Seafood ASA has a 52 week low of $7.78 and a 52 week high of $16.30.

Austevoll Seafood ASA Company Profile

Austevoll Seafood ASA, a seafood company, engages in the salmon and trout, white fish, and pelagic businesses in Norway, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Eastern Europe, Africa, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company is involved in the ownership and operation of fishing vessels, as well as farming, aquaculture, processing, sale, and distribution of salmon and trout.

