Short Interest in China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) Rises By 500.0%

China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
China National Building Material Price Performance
CBUMY stock remained flat at $43.11 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.53. China National Building Material has a fifty-two week low of $31.56 and a fifty-two week high of $67.61.
About China National Building Material
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China National Building Material (CBUMY)
- 3 High Yields On Breakout Watch With Analyst Tailwinds
- Sanofi, Regeneron Shares Pop On Big News About COPD Treatment
- 3 Financials The Insiders Are Buying
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
Receive News & Ratings for China National Building Material Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China National Building Material and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.