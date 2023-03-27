Short Interest in China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) Rises By 500.0%

China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

China National Building Material Price Performance

CBUMY stock remained flat at $43.11 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.53. China National Building Material has a fifty-two week low of $31.56 and a fifty-two week high of $67.61.

About China National Building Material

China National Building Material Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in building material, new materials, and engineering technical services businesses. The company operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete, New materials, Engineering services, and Others. It produces and sells cement, concrete, and glass fiber, as well as composite and lightweight building materials.

