Short Interest in CLST Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLHI) Expands By 1,000.0%

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2023

CLST Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLHIGet Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CLST Price Performance

Shares of CLHI stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,383. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02. CLST has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.07.

About CLST

(Get Rating)

CLST Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and trade of electronic parts and equipment. The company was founded on April 1, 1993 and is headquartered in Sheridan, WY.

