Short Interest in Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH) Drops By 66.7%

Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Croghan Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Croghan Bancshares stock traded down $1.75 on Monday, reaching $48.75. 4,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.77. Croghan Bancshares has a 1-year low of $47.25 and a 1-year high of $68.01.

Croghan Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.07%. This is an increase from Croghan Bancshares’s previous dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Croghan Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 37.35%.

About Croghan Bancshares

Croghan Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company of The Croghan Colonial Bank. The company offers commercial and retail banking services. Its products consist of traditional banking services such as consumer, commercial, agricultural and real estate loans, personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, safe deposit box services and trust department services.

