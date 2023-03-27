Short Interest in Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Increases By 403.4%

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,800 shares, an increase of 403.4% from the February 28th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Derwent London from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Derwent London from GBX 2,800 ($34.40) to GBX 2,450 ($30.10) in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Derwent London from GBX 3,050 ($37.47) to GBX 2,900 ($35.63) in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Derwent London from GBX 2,050 ($25.19) to GBX 2,100 ($25.80) in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get Derwent London alerts:

Derwent London Price Performance

OTCMKTS DWVYF remained flat at $32.80 on Monday. Derwent London has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $47.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.72 and a 200 day moving average of $25.95.

About Derwent London

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.