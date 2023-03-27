Short Interest in Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Grows By 300.0%

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Eiffage Price Performance

Shares of EFGSY remained flat at $22.00 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.65 and its 200-day moving average is $19.51. Eiffage has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $22.60.

Get Eiffage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Eiffage from €116.00 ($124.73) to €110.00 ($118.28) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Eiffage Company Profile

Eiffage SA is a holding company, which engages in the concessions and public-private partnerships, construction and public works. The company was founded on June 12, 1920 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eiffage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiffage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.