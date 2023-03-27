Short Interest in Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV) Drops By 80.0%

Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the February 28th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Frontier Investment by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 965,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,679,000 after buying an additional 34,060 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Frontier Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,016,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Frontier Investment by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 798,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,745,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Frontier Investment by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 519,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after buying an additional 129,002 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Frontier Investment by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 389,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 33,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.48% of the company’s stock.

FICV stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.23. 33,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,605. Frontier Investment has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average of $10.00.

Frontier Investment Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, and digital services sectors in the Middle East, North Africa, Turkey, Sub-Saharan Africa, and South and Southeast Asia.

