Short Interest in Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) Drops By 76.3%

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a decrease of 76.3% from the February 28th total of 146,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 55,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 32,971 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its stake in Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 47,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 27,916 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.
Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF Price Performance
Shares of VPN stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,273. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.20 and its 200 day moving average is $12.90. Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.11 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.45 million, a PE ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 0.85.
Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF Increases Dividend
About Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF
The Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (VPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global equities involved in data center REITs and related digital infrastructure companies. VPN was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by Global X.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (VPN)
- 3 High Yields On Breakout Watch With Analyst Tailwinds
- Sanofi, Regeneron Shares Pop On Big News About COPD Treatment
- 3 Financials The Insiders Are Buying
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.