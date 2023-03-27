Short Interest in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC) Increases By 240.0%

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 240.0% from the February 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Arrow Merger

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 121,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 48,756 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,089,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,693,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,049,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 43,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 9,897 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,184,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,622,000 after purchasing an additional 244,543 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golden Arrow Merger Price Performance

GAMC remained flat at $10.14 during trading on Monday. 22 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,991. Golden Arrow Merger has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $10.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.00.

About Golden Arrow Merger

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

