Short Interest in InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) Drops By 98.0%

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decrease of 98.0% from the February 28th total of 796,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,849,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

InnerScope Hearing Technologies Price Performance

InnerScope Hearing Technologies stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.01. 106,022,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,081,520. InnerScope Hearing Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01.

InnerScope Hearing Technologies Company Profile

Innerscope Hearing Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of scalable business to business and business to consumer solutions. Its product includes the BTB SaaS based Patient Management System (PMS) software program, designed to improve operations and communication with patients. It also offers universal tele-audiology solutions, buying group and best practices programs, patient management systems, direct-to-customer, IOS and android app development, aural rehab programs, advertising and marketing, audiology and hearing device clinics, and research and development.

