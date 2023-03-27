Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Declines By 75.9%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a drop of 75.9% from the February 28th total of 93,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSMO. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 530,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after buying an additional 207,912 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 338,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,382,000 after purchasing an additional 164,779 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 309,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,654,000 after purchasing an additional 72,863 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 72,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,657,000.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:BSMO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.86. The stock had a trading volume of 26,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,014. Invesco BulletShares has a twelve month low of $24.34 and a twelve month high of $25.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.72.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

