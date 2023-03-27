Short Interest in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Expands By 614.3%

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a growth of 614.3% from the February 28th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:DWAS traded up $1.02 on Monday, hitting $71.93. The stock had a trading volume of 91,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,210. The stock has a market cap of $386.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.48. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $64.87 and a 52-week high of $88.12.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,357,000. Del Sette Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,889,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 469,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,149,000 after purchasing an additional 24,753 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 177,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,942,000 after purchasing an additional 21,870 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 282,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,369,000 after acquiring an additional 20,855 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

