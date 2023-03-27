Short Interest in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Expands By 614.3%

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a growth of 614.3% from the February 28th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.4 %
NASDAQ:DWAS traded up $1.02 on Monday, hitting $71.93. The stock had a trading volume of 91,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,210. The stock has a market cap of $386.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.48. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $64.87 and a 52-week high of $88.12.
Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Company Profile
The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.
