Short Interest in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Drops By 95.2%

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, a decrease of 95.2% from the February 28th total of 789,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 257,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.62. 141,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,897. The company has a market cap of $483.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.58. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $33.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RING. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at $228,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at $450,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 42,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Select Gold Miners IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that generate revenue primarily from gold mining. RING was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

