Short Interest in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) Expands By 1,177.8%

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 1,177.8% from the February 28th total of 900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LCA. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV by 23.0% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 322,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 60,374 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV by 22.5% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 440,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 80,971 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the first quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV by 340.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,095,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,720,000 after purchasing an additional 846,573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LCA stock remained flat at $10.04 during trading hours on Monday. 1,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,548. Landcadia Holdings IV has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $10.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.97.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries.

