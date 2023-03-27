Short Interest in Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) Expands By 387.0%

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, an increase of 387.0% from the February 28th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Lasertec Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LSRCY traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,352. Lasertec has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $42.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.32.

Lasertec Company Profile

Lasertec Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductor-related equipment, laser microscopes, and flat panel display-related equipment worldwide. The company provides systems used to inspect and measure defects on semiconductor photomasks and wafers; wafer related systems, such as SiC, GaN, multi-wavelength, and wafer edge inspection and review systems; wafer bump inspection and measurement systems; and TSV back grinding process measurement systems.

