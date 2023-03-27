Short Interest in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Drops By 67.0%

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decrease of 67.0% from the February 28th total of 56,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

MFS Charter Income Trust Price Performance

MCR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.26. 41,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,891. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.42. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $7.54.

MFS Charter Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MFS Charter Income Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in MFS Charter Income Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 129,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 3.5% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 117,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in MFS Charter Income Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 93,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the period.

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

Further Reading

