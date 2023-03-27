Short Interest in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:OXLCZ) Drops By 66.7%

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:OXLCZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 Trading Up 0.2 %

OXLCZ stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.14. 4,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,895. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.60. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $24.85.

