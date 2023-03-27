Short Interest in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) Drops By 70.4%

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 70.4% from the February 28th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 7.0% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 44.99% of the company’s stock.

Get PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund alerts:

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

NRGX stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.02. 65,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,075. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.11. PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $12.29 and a 1 year high of $16.26.

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.

(Get Rating)

Pimco Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek total return, with a secondary objective to seek to provide high current income.

The fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in investments linked to the energy sector and in investments linked to the credit sectors.

Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest, directly or indirectly, at least 66% of its net assets in energy investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.