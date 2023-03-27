Short Interest in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Expands By 210.4%

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,400 shares, an increase of 210.4% from the February 28th total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 498.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 14,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

PFL traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $7.96. The company had a trading volume of 66,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,858. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day moving average is $8.41.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Announces Dividend

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $0.0814 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.27%.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

