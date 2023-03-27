Short Interest in Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAGA) Decreases By 85.7%

Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAGA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the February 28th total of 9,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Sagaliam Acquisition Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGA traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.56. The stock had a trading volume of 10,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,805. Sagaliam Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $10.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day moving average is $10.22.

Institutional Trading of Sagaliam Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sagaliam Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Sagaliam Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sagaliam Acquisition by 141.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sagaliam Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sagaliam Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $319,000. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sagaliam Acquisition Company Profile

Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the telecommunications, media, and technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

