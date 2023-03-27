Short Interest in Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Declines By 62.3%

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 62.3% from the February 28th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Smurfit Kappa Group Stock Performance

SMFKY stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.74. 19,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,498. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.19. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 1-year low of $26.74 and a 1-year high of $46.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SMFKY. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,007.50.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

