Short Interest in SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Increases By 14,800.0%

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a growth of 14,800.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SSE Stock Up 1.4 %

OTCMKTS:SSEZY traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $21.23. The stock had a trading volume of 36,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,919. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.03 and its 200 day moving average is $19.83. SSE has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $24.18.

Get SSE alerts:

SSE Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $0.3246 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 4.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSE Company Profile

Several research firms recently commented on SSEZY. Jefferies Financial Group cut SSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Peel Hunt began coverage on SSE in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,988.00.

(Get Rating)

SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.