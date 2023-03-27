Short Interest in StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) Grows By 934.5%

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZLSF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a growth of 934.5% from the February 28th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

StageZero Life Sciences Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SZLSF remained flat at $0.08 during trading on Monday. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,114. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. StageZero Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.15.

About StageZero Life Sciences

(Get Rating)

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for detection of diseases and for personalized health management, with a focus on cancer-related indications. Its products includes Sentinel Principle, and ColonSentry. The company was founded by Choong-Chin Liew and K.

