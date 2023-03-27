Short Interest in StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) Grows By 934.5%

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZLSF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a growth of 934.5% from the February 28th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.
StageZero Life Sciences Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SZLSF remained flat at $0.08 during trading on Monday. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,114. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. StageZero Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.15.
About StageZero Life Sciences
