Short Interest in Taiheiyo Cement Co. (OTCMKTS:THYCY) Declines By 96.9%

Taiheiyo Cement Co. (OTCMKTS:THYCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.9% from the February 28th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Taiheiyo Cement Stock Performance

Shares of THYCY remained flat at $4.66 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.88. Taiheiyo Cement has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $4.71.

Get Taiheiyo Cement alerts:

About Taiheiyo Cement

(Get Rating)

Read More

Taiheiyo Cement Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of cement. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Mineral Resources, Environmental Business, Construction Materials, and Others. The Cement segment manufactures cement and ready-mixed concrete. The Mineral Resources segment offers mined aggregates and limestone products.

Receive News & Ratings for Taiheiyo Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiheiyo Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.