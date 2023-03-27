Short Interest in TLGY Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TLGY) Decreases By 98.8%

TLGY Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TLGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 98.8% from the February 28th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TLGY Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

TLGY Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,955. TLGY Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $11.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average is $10.24.

Get TLGY Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TLGY Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLGY. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TLGY Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $6,972,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TLGY Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,755,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TLGY Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,967,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of TLGY Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,694,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TLGY Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,875,000. 64.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TLGY Acquisition

TLGY Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on targets in biopharma or technology enabled business-to-consumer industries worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TLGY Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TLGY Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.