Short Interest in Trine II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRAQ) Decreases By 64.2%

Trine II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRAQ – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 64.2% from the February 28th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Trine II Acquisition Stock Performance

NYSE:TRAQ remained flat at $10.45 during trading hours on Monday. 164,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,633. Trine II Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $10.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trine II Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trine II Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $587,000. CSS LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Trine II Acquisition by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 137,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 29,963 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Trine II Acquisition by 243.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 858,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,609,000 after acquiring an additional 608,277 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Trine II Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Trine II Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $2,997,000. 58.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trine II Acquisition Company Profile

Trine II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

