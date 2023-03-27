Short Interest in Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Increases By 2,131.6%

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, a growth of 2,131.6% from the February 28th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Umicore from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Umicore Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of UMICY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,498. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.54. Umicore has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $11.28.

About Umicore

Umicore engages in the materials technology business. It operates through the following business segments: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, Recycling, and Corporate. The Catalysis segment is consist of automotive catalysts for gasoline and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-on-road vehicles.

